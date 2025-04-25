Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,821 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 892.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTH opened at $30.67 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 6,810 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,600. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,008,551 shares of company stock worth $150,905,868. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

