Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,091 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 804.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

