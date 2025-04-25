Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 803.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $861.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

