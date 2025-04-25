Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 815.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WABC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WABC opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

