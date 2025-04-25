Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 844.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 705,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,269 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,695,000 after buying an additional 528,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 178,310 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HELE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 12.0 %

HELE opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.24). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.