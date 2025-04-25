Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 822.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Busey alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 1,173.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $21.01 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BUSE. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Busey

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,503.10. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.