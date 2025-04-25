Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 816.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $7,981,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

LADR opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.44. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

