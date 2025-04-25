Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 1,017 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 861.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.96. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.3438 dividend. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $306,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,986.40. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,729 shares of company stock worth $48,021 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

