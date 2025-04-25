Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 2,115 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 859.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

TVTX opened at $17.63 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $177,050.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,321.82. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,074 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,850. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,330 shares of company stock worth $3,507,377 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

