Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 3,856 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 822.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DHT by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

DHT stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of -0.06. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

