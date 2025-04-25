Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 3,872 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 783.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 111,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $520,219.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE ARI opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. BTIG Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.