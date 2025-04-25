Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 547 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 781.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Stepan by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Trading Down 0.1 %

SCL opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stepan has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.33). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In related news, Director Susan Lewis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $120,452.88. The trade was a 35.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

