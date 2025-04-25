Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 6,030 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 826.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
