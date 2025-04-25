Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 6,030 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 826.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CommScope alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMM

About CommScope

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.