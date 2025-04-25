Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 805.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 61.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 72,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE BHLB opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $31,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

