Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $36,000 Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 821.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MODG. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODG opened at $6.83 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

