Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 474.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 139,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 211,864 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.63 million, a PE ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

