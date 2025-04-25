Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 654.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

