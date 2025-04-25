Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.53.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

