Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $44,000 Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 742.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 14,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPNT shares. DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPNT opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.72. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $612.80 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

