Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 448.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 516.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $22,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185,858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth about $5,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,392.30. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nextracker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Trading Up 5.5 %

NXT stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. Analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.