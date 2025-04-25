Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $48,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,597 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 47.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 123,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $4,392,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 49,606 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NWN stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,724,926. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827.30. The trade was a 89.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,793 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

