Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 813.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 83,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cars.com by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 280,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Stock Performance
Shares of CARS stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.92. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cars.com Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
