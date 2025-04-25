Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 814.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

JBGS opened at $14.68 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.52. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -41.92%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

