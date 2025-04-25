Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 776.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.