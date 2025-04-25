Sterling Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $921,223.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,040.75. This trade represents a 22.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $3,806,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,872,380.86. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,988 shares of company stock worth $6,627,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.47. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

