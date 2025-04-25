Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,459 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 797.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

ATSG opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

