Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,516 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 589.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

