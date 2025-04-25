Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,397 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 832.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,938,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,804 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tronox by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 551,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,646 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,731,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 208,579 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 30,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

