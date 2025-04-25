Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,520 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 809.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 111,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 72.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 62,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 45.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 478,560 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 736,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $843.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -79.37%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

