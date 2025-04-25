Sterling Capital Management LLC Purchases 468 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 607.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $206,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 107.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 197,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

