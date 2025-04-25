Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 817.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,755 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,461,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 407,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Elme Communities by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 400,834 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -111.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Equities analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -514.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.