Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 819.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after buying an additional 564,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,001,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $49,508.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,928.61. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOPE. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.97 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.