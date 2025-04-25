Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 831.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
AMC opened at $2.73 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMC Entertainment Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
