Stifel Canada Estimates Eldorado Gold Q1 Earnings

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELD. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$26.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.94 and a 12-month high of C$28.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.22, for a total transaction of C$187,540.50. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.32, for a total value of C$111,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,924 shares of company stock valued at $811,687. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

