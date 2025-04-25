Stifel Canada Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Q1 Earnings

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 85,053 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 18.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 403,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

