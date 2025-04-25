Stifel Nicolaus Cuts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $14.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Fortress Energy news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 325,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 98,248 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.