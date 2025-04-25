Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target to $48.00

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Life360 has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,076,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,847.84. This represents a 32.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $118,749.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,524.16. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,210 shares of company stock worth $6,884,086.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIF. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Life360 by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 2,938.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Life360 by 3,952.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

