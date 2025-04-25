Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $628.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $628.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.55.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $533.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $590.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,466,769.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,186.45. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 22,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.68, for a total transaction of $14,508,376.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580 shares in the company, valued at $376,234.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,068 shares of company stock worth $214,968,924. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

