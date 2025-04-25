Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $330.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.22.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $288.70 on Wednesday. Pool has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,514,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,416,000 after buying an additional 44,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

