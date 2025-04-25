Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 149.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,469,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after buying an additional 457,568 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 732,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 233,848 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,295.20. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of SFIX opened at $3.28 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $422.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

