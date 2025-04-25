StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Price Performance

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.