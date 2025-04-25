StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday.

Reed’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS REED opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

