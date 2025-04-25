StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 627.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 170.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 277,963 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in StoneCo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

StoneCo Trading Up 3.1 %

STNE stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

