Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (BATS:ROMO – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $30.52. Approximately 1,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.56.

About Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF

The Strategy Shares Newfound\u002FReSolve Robust Momentum ETF (ROMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that shifts exposure to global equities regionally or U.S. Treasurys based on momentum and trend. ROMO was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

