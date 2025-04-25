Structure Therapeutics’ (GPCR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

View Our Latest Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of -1.35. Structure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $62.74.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,159,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,492 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,619,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after buying an additional 322,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.