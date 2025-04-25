Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. 11,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 68,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.37.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

Featured Stories

