Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $54,849.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,919.38. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,971 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $59,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,030. This represents a 8.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,028 shares of company stock worth $1,532,091. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Symbotic by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 1,812.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

