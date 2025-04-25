Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.44 and traded as high as $22.55. Team shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 27,014 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 152.34%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Team by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Team by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Team by 11,511.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Team in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Team by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

