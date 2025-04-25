Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $235.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s previous close.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Westwind Capital increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 139,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.