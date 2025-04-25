Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on April 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Instruments stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) on 4/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 4/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 4/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/2/2025.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average is $188.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.